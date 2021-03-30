In numbers: Buhari’s medical trips since 2015

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

On Monday, news of President Muhammadu Buhari going on his first medical trips since 2015 filled the social media space.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina who confirmed this development in a statement, said the treatment would last for about two weeks.

This marks the 12th time Buhari will be making UK health care trips since he became president in 2015.

Recall the President since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria in 2020 had only gone to United Kingdom once aside this recent one.

However, these are the other times Buhari travelled to United Kingdom according to Vanguard report.

2016 Buhari UK trip

Eight months after Muahmmadu Buhari became President of Nigeria – on February 5, 2016, he travelled to UK for his first holiday and return on February 10, 2016.

From 13th to 15th May, 2016, Buhari attended first-ever Anti-corruption summit in United Kingdom where many Heads of State from around Africa also attended.

6th to 19th July, 2016 Buhari went to London on sick leave.

2017 Buhari UK trip

7th May to 13th August 20, 2017 Buahri went to London on sick leave {It was during this trip, Nigerians heard rumours of rodents alias rats taking over the president’s office in Aso Rock}

21 to 25th September, 2017 the 78-year-old Nigerian leader took another trip to London on holiday.

2018 Buhari UK trip

9th to 19th April, 2018 Muhammadu Buhari entered London for meeting of Commonwealth Nations.

1st to 2nd May, 2018 President Buhari went to London on transit.

8th to 18th May, 2018, the Nigerian President visit London to see doctors.

3rd to 13th August, 2018 Buhari went to London for holiday.

25th April to 5th May, 2019 President Buhari do private trip to London

Muhammadu Buhari travelled to United Kingdom for ‘private visit’ from 2nd till 17th November 2019.

2020 Buhari UK trip

The Nigerian president left Abuja for London to participate for the first UK-Africa Investment Summit that took place on 20 January, 2020. This was the only recorded UK trip embarked upon by the president in 2020.

2021 Buhari UK trip

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria flew to London for medical check up on 30th March, 2021 for two weeks.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: