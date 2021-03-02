I Go Dye standing show to hold Easter Sunday in Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

All is set for the annual I Go Dye’s comedy show tagged “I Go Dye Standing : Kinging With The King” on April 4, 2021 Easter Sunday at the Best Western Homeville Hotel, G.R.A, Benin City, Edo State.

The show is being presented by the funniest comedian alive in conjunction with Primeview Label and Seaside Entertainment company.

This year’s theme is “The Feel of A Diamond” with support from HipTv, Vibes FM and many others.

The entry categories are being split into 5, namely; Diamond Table which goes for N5 million naira; The Platinum table for N2.5 million naira; Gold Table fpor 1.5 million naira; the Silver and Bronze Tables go for N20 thousand and N10, 000 naira respectively.

The ace comedian postponed the last edition (Th Platinum edition) due to the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic despite having spent over 50 millions for logistics in preparation.

“I feel for those who are affected globally. We may not be directly affected for now, but there are many people globally that are being put under pressure, fear and threat of sudden death. As I pray for lasting peace, I ask for prayers and goodwill to be shared among us.

The life of our neighbors mean a lot, we should accept this moment as a divine opportunity to show love to one another. For the sake of my fans, brothers, sisters and all those kept in isolation globally, because of Corona-virus ,I share in their pains and I put down this celebration because of the cases,” he had said in his public message.

Even as the show is set to hold this year, the Africa child Ambassador would be paying full attention and details to the strict Covid-19 protocols.

He said, “ No mask, no entry.”

