Updated: Gunmen attack Soludo, kill three police orderlies

By Vincent Ujumadu

The eye witness said: “Three policemen were shot dead during the meeting. I can’t confirm the whereabouts of Professor Soludo. There was a stampede and I cannot confirm where Soludo is now.

“I only learnt that the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne, was taken away, but I have not heard about the whereabouts of Soludo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said he was still gathering information on the matter.

A close friend of Soludo, Mr Onyeka, a former member of the state House of Assembly said: “No cause for alarm. Just know that Prof is safe. Darkness can never submerge light. Please remember him, his immediate and extended families in your prayers. Thanks.”

Soludo is a frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 poll in the state and many aspirants seem not to be comfortable with his intimidating profile.

Details of the attack will come later.

