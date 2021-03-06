Group passes vote of confidence on Acting Auchi Poly Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

*Ask FG to confirm him as Rector

The Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has passed a vote of confidence on Engineer Zubair Adeboye Mustapha, the Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic. The group, who made an independent investigations and visit to the Polytechnic observed and found out that there has been tremendous achievements recorded by Engr. Mustapha since he was appointed as the Acting Rector.

Comrade Alabi Akeem, who spoke yesterday during a press conference in Abuja said “It is on record that on assumption of duty he immediately strengthened the relationship between the Polytechnic, Auchi community, management and staff.

“He has ensured the provision of adequate security, maintenance of law and order within the institution, strict adherence of the Polytechnic rules and regulations and zero tolerance to examination misconduct”.

“Barely few months in the office, he has improved on the welfare of staff and students by revamping on infrastructure, adequate provision of portable water and lightning of the Institution including street lights. He, on regular basis goes round to ensure ongoing projects are well monitored and executed. He keeps to terms in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Polytechnic and contractors”.

Speaking further, Comrade Alabi said “It may interest you to know that before the appointment of Engr. Mustapha as the Acting Rector, he was the Deputy Rector (Administration) and had served meritoriously as Director, Centre for Research, Innovation and Development (CRID); a two term Dean, School of Engineering Technology; a two term Head of Department, Mechanical Engineering Technology and had chaired various committees in the Polytechnic among them are Auchi Polytechnic COVID 19 Task Force Committee 2020; Auchi Polytechnic Palliative for Indigent Staff of the Polytechnic 2020; committee for the design, fabrication and construction of mechanical ventilators and hand washing machines for Auchi Polytechnic 2020 and Auchi Polytechnic contingent to the 2018 Technological Expo Exhibition organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja in 2018. He has built a glorifying, flourishing and outstanding track records that merited him the above mentioned positions held in the past”.

Alabi said the group has taken note of his unique leadership disposition across board, patriotic zeal, rich experience, divinely gifted wisdom, humility, dexterity toward educational development and deep understanding of the challenges of the Polytechnic and solutions/remedies to take the Institution to greater heights.

The group appealed to the Federal Government to confirm Engr Mustapha as the substantive Rector of Auchi Polytechnic.

