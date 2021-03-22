FFI, Old Mutual partner to drive economic empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

From left: Yewande Adewusi, Director BBC, Fade Ogunro, CEO Bookings Africa, Dr. Wura Abiola MD Management I Transformation Ltd, Ayo Olugbade, MD Atlantic Exhibition, Ivana Osagie, Founder Professional Women Roundtable, Alero Ladipo,Head Marketing and Customers Experience Old Mutual Nigeria Insurance and Derin Adefulu at Future Females Invest in partnership with Old Mutual Nigeria Ltd Press Conference to mark Intl Women’s Day and Ready to Inspire Nigerian Women held today at Victoria Island, Lagos

By Providence Adeyinka

Future Females Invest, FFI in partnership with Old Mutual (a Multinational Life and General Insurance company) is economically empowering women by providing education on taking control during uncertain times.

The partnership is part of the International Women Day celebration which saw them launching “Ready to Inspire”initiative, a year round campaign that will create and curate women led and owned conversations to enable all women to achieve their potential, using knowledge, role models, webinars, coaching and more.

N1 million would be made available in Capital Seed Fund or COVID-19 Business Recovery funding for women led businesses in Nigeria, as well as a N500,000 career development training for professional women and free coaching and mentoring for selected women.

This campaign will reach 50,000 women through an innovative and compelling campaign across Nigeria over a 12-month period that will help them thrive.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Co-Founder/CEO FFI, Ms. Aysha Tegally, said over the past decade the Nigerian insurance industry has grown steadily, yet often women do not understand the importance of insurance as a means for investment.

Tegally said: “COVID-19 has turned the world upside-down which is why we are living in extraordinary times. The way we work is changing and the economy and outlook is uncertain. Women have been disproportionately impacted and it is of paramount importance that women plan for their futures against this backdrop.

“FFI is excited to work with Old Mutual to enable more Nigerian women to be economically empowered. We know women are taking on more responsibilities in the home and outside of the home, and they are expected to take charge of their financial security yet they see insurance as an expense rather than an investment for the future. This partnership will enable women to grow their personal wealth and create their own legacy,” she said.

Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Old Mutual Nigeria, Mrs. Alero Ladipo, said that the new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Old Mutual and FFI to create compelling value for both companies and women.

Ladipo said: “Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of FFI Pan-African network of women along with their experience and expertise of working with and creating campaigns and to economically empower women.

“The empowerment of women is an area Old Mutual across the Group is focused on, we have chosen to work with FFI because it is clear that they understand women, how to communicate, and how to enable behaviour change. This partnership is not just about selling insurance, it’s about building trust with women and enabling them to understand how insurance lessens the risk of future losses”

