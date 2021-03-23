Dr Joseph YI’s holistic ways to support mental wellness

Kindly Share This Story:

When it comes to mental health, there are many stigmas that are attached to these conditions. For years, many doctors have approached the same old methods to treat such patients where more often than not they make them feel more negative about their conditions. But, fortunately, we came across a Board Certified Addiction Psychiatrist Dr Joseph Yi, who holds a specialization in Holistic Psychiatry and Detoxification.

With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, Dr. Yi is one of the few voices fighting to change the stigma against mental illness on social media. Based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, Dr Yi is a Doctorate of Medicine who studied at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

His psychiatric residency was held at Cooper University Hospital where he even graduated being a Chief Resident.

Dr Yi is the founder of “Modern Behavioral”; this outpatient mental health and wellness center helps patients of all kinds suffering from addiction & mental health issues. His practice supports them in overcoming and achieving optimal mental health and wellness. Their approach has always been different compared to others as they always try to connect with their patients to understand their challenges in life. Sympathy, empathy, patience, and determination are the key tools used to mediate mental health obstacles at Modern Behavioral.

In the early days of his residency and medical career, Dr Yi realized that already existing mental health facilities in the society were quite depressing. He believes that a mental health clinic doesn’t necessarily have to feel like one. Also, medical practitioners must focus on knowing the root cause of the mental illness rather than just prescribing medications to treat the symptoms. Modern Behavioral has become a staple in the community finding ways to address the problems of addictions, mind, body and overall health that provides a serene environment and atmosphere.

Modern Behavioral today is considered as the “Starbucks of Mental Health” as it firmly has put forward its mission to battle the stigma against mental illnesses and transform it into mental wellness. The center has everything to make the patient feel the most comfortable, right from having a relaxing atmosphere, to offering an integrative holistic approach that works towards enhancing an individual’s mind, body & the soul, rather than mindlessly prescribing medicines. Modern Behavioral also views the prescription of medicine as only a part of the solution & not the solution itself.

With Dr Yi’s approach, emphasis on psychological tactics, exercise, and diet are keys to understand patients more deeply. Dr Yi, in his early days before getting into a medical school, had a keen interest in music. He used to be a part of two electronic music bands named Project Skyward and The Invisible Kid. Today, he credits his success as an Addiction Psychiatrist by experimenting with numerous substances during his stint in music.

Dr Yi is on a constant mission to make mainstream psychiatrists more open minded towards holistic remedies, to see symptoms in patients as a ‘distress signal’ from the body and not as a checklist to diagnose their mental illness just by prescribing medicines.

In 2019, Dr Yi became a part of The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania, which is a non-profit, drug prevention, education and advocacy group. In 2020, he even joined the medical advisory board with the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition. At the same time, for the Newtown Athletic Club, he also became a part of the wellness advisory board – LiveFit. Not just this, he has also been a contributing author of the book “Hope for Help”.

Dr Yi professes the idea that hard work, dedication & perseverance are necessary tools for scaling a business. Also, embracing technology is essential for taking the business to higher levels & making it successful. He believes we can all come together, break the stigma of mental illness, and move towards a model of mental wellness.

