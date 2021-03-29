CNPP condemns unwarranted attacks against Legislator in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Chapter, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties, CNPP has condemned what they described as sponsored media attacks by detractors against Hon. Legor Idagbo.

The Cross River Chairman of CNPP, Christopher Eyibio who condemned the act while briefing newsmen, Monday said the attack on Idagbo who is a member representing Obudu, Bekwarra and Obanliku Federal Constituency at the Federal House Of Representative was unwarranted and uncalled for.

Eyibio warned against further attacks on political leaders in the state maintaining that this is capable of orchestrating crisis in the state.

“The recent onslaught on the person of Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo demands an urgent response.

“The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties views with great concern the unwarranted attacks on some leaders representing the state at different levels.

“It is sad that these attacks are politically motivated hence the sponsors of these attacking dogs have a motive which is not far from the 2023 general elections.

“As concerned political parties, we deem it necessary to caution that our continuous debasement of our leaders by sponsored agents is capable of orchestrating crisis in the state”, he said.

He called for support for political leaders to enable them realise as well as actualise their mandate and programmes for the people which was why the people put them there.

On his part, a former gubernatorial aspirant and ex IPAC Chairman in Cross River, Goddy Akpama said criticisms should be constructive and not used to bring leaders down or distract them.

He said the body is not against holding leaders accountable or pulling anybody down but to allow leaders to concentrate and do their work.

