Breaking News
Translate

Buhari appoints Adedeji Zacch as Executive Secretary NSDC

On 12:28 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari appoints Adedeji Zacch as Executive Secretary NSDC
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council(NSDC) for an initial term of four years.

Buhari made the announcement in a statement on Thursday by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement said that Zacch’s appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zacch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Accounting and Masters degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun.

He also holds Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, Boston, U.S. with fifteen years experience as Chartered Accountant.

Until his appointment, Zacch had served as Corporate Affairs Manager (West Africa), Procter and Gamble Company, Lagos, and Commissioner for Finance, Oyo State, from 2011 to 2015.

“Mr President enjoins Zacch to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties,” it said.

According to the statement, the appointment is with effect from March 10.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!