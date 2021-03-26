British Council trains 150 officials on anti-corruption strategy

Kindly Share This Story:

The British Council has trained 150 officials towards a successful implementation of the Adamawa State Anti-corruption Strategy, Dr Ada Chidi-Igbokwe, its Lead Consultant on Anti-corruption, said on Friday in Yola.

She spoke at the training of the last batch of officials nominated for the exercise.

According to her, the participants were drawn from different Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

READ ALSO SARS probe: How my brother got missing at Kuje police station 11yrs ago

“The goal is to fight corruption in the state.

“The state has developed an anti-corruption strategy and also developed the implementation tools.

“We are supporting the initiative in the area of capacity development,” she explained.

She said that the objective was to build the capacity of the implementation officers to ensure successful implementation of the strategy.

According to her, permanent secretaries were also trained on their roles toward a successful implementation of the programme in their respective ministries.

She added that monitoring and evaluation teams were being deployed to the MDAs to assess the success of the exercise.

Mr Mohammed Abdulkarim, a participant, commended the resource persons and described the training as a good initiative.

“We have learned a lot. We are ready for a successful implementation of the programme in our respective MDAs,” he said.

Saidu Hamman, another participant, said that the training was crucial to the success of the efforts to rid Adamawa of unwholesome tendencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: