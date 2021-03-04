BREAKING: Ogun Deputy Speaker impeached

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The embattled Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Dare Kadiri was on Thursday impeached for alleged “gross misconduct.”

Kadiri represents Ijebu North State Constituency 2.

About 20 lawmakers had last week signed a petition for Kadiri’s removal.

It would be recalled the Speaker of the State Assembly on Monday set up a 5-ad-hoc Committee headed by Yusuf Sherif to investigate the allegations against Kadiri.

Part of the allegations against him included“gross misconduct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

