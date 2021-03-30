BREAKING: CAF clears Alex Iwobi for Lesotho after testing negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi, has been cleared by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to play against Lesotho later today after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Super Eagles player had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the Super Eagles squad on arrival in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

However, Alex Iwobi’s further COVID-19 tests have returned negative. Clina Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos conducted the PCR tests. With this, Alex Iwobi is up for selection today.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: