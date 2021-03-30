Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: CAF clears Alex Iwobi for Lesotho after testing negative for COVID-19

On 11:45 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: CAF clears Alex Iwobi for Lesotho after testing negative for COVID-19
Nigeria’s forward Alex Iwobi heads the ball during a training session at the Essentuki Arena, southern Russia, on June 18, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO /

Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi, has been cleared by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to play against Lesotho later today after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Super Eagles player had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the Super Eagles squad on arrival in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

However, Alex Iwobi’s further COVID-19 tests have returned negative. Clina Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos conducted the PCR tests. With this, Alex Iwobi is up for selection today.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!