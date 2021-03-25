Biden says he expects to run for reelection in 2024

Kindly Share This Story:

US President Joe Biden said Thursday his “expectation” is to run for reelection in 2024, an apparent effort to douse speculation that the oldest person to assume the office will step down after a single term.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Biden, 78, told reporters when asked about his political future.

When pressed he added that he is “a great respecter of fate” and did not make firm plans so far in advance, but that if he does run in 2024 he “would fully expect” that Vice President Kamala Harris would be on the ticket.

