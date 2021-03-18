As husband’s whereabouts is unknown, wife seeks divorce

Kindly Share This Story:

A teacher, Mrs Farida Muhammad, on Thursday approached a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State seeking a divorce.

Muhammad who resides within Kaduna metropolis said this was because she could not establish whether her husband, Ahmad, is still alive or dead.

”He has been on admission in the hospital receiving treatment. He was last seen in August 2020, and he has not been heard from since then.

”My people have been searching for him since then. We also made announcements in the media and have not heard anything.

”He left us with nothing and his salary has been suspended in his place of work, I am praying the court to terminate the marriage”, Muhammad said.

Speaking on behalf of Ahmad, Musa Sango, who identified himself as an older brother, told the court that what the complainant told the court was true.

“Ahmad is my younger brother and he is no where to be found. His ATM card is with his wife and his salary has been stopped which is against the rules of civil service in Kaduna State”, Sango said.

The judge, Murtala Nasir after listening to the parties, adjourned the case until 22 to terminate the marriage if the defendant does not come back.

