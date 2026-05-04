Divorced woman tells court: “I have nowhere to go”

A 44-year-old woman, Zainab Isah, on Monday broke down in tears before a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, saying she has nowhere to go following her divorce from her husband, Alhaji Abdulhamid.

Isah told the court that she was married off at the age of 14 and had lived with her husband for about 30 years, during which she gave birth to 10 children.

“I have nowhere to go. I have been married to him for 30 years and I gave him 10 children,” she said.

She explained that her husband divorced her on January 1 and that she was still observing her Islamic waiting period (Iddah), as required under Islamic law.

“I lived in peace with my co-wives, but I cannot leave my children for them. Three of my children are sick,” she added.

Counsel to the husband, Abdulrashid Musa, urged the court to compel Isah to vacate the marital home, arguing that the divorce had already been pronounced twice, including one reportedly issued on December 29, 2025.

He further claimed that she had completed her waiting period and was refusing to leave despite efforts to resolve the matter.

However, the woman insisted she had not completed her Iddah and maintained that she needed to stay with her children, especially those who are ill.

The husband’s lawyer also told the court that his client was willing to pay for her accommodation once she secures a new place to live with her children.

Delivering ruling, Judge Malam Mu’awiya Shehu held that a husband’s responsibility for shelter and maintenance ends after divorce, noting that only the children remain entitled to care.

He adjourned the case to June 1, directing the woman to find alternative accommodation and report back to the court on developments.

NAN