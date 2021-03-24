Amotekun a forerunner to state police — Afenifere

Kindly Share This Story:

…Restructuring is not secession—Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said, yesterday, that the creation of the South-West security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, is a forerunner to state police.

A delegation of the group led by its General-Secretary, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, said this during a visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in Akure.

Arogbofa commended the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum for his tenacity and bravery on the creation of Amotekun in the region.

The Afenifere scribe said: “We salute your courage. We saw the Amotekun thing as a forerunner to the state police.

“The creation of Amotekun is a forerunner to the state Police which Afenifere has always advocated.

“What can any government do without security? The security of lives and property should be a priority. We commend you.

“We acknowledge the leadership of Governor Akeredolu in bringing together the Southwest governors to tackle insecurity and making the security of lives and properties of the people a priority.

Restructuring is not secession

Responding, Governor Akeredolu hailed Afenifere for acknowledging his efforts on security, while stressing that the security of lives and properties is crucial.

The governor said: “Thank you for noting our efforts on the security of the state. You have captured it succinctly in a way that you can’t put it better. We met with a lot of forces and it was not easy and it is still not easy.

“When you are forced into a corner where you have a security outfit without the right to carry the right arms, but we thank God that in all of Amotekun’s efforts, we have not suffered any casualty.

“Amotekun is going to be a forerunner for state police. We believe that our security architecture needs total restructuring. There must be a multi-level system of policing.

“This is where I believe part of the issue of restructuring lies. People, who thought restructuring is about secession, are wrong. We must restructure fiscal policy. We must restructure to show true federalism.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done a few things on restructuring more than any President. But we are still clamoring for more.

On ranching, he said: “We are not going to give our land to foreigners. But ranches are important.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: