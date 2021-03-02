Again Kano shuts boarding school over insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State government has shut Harbau Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School in Tsanyawa local government area of the state on Tuesday following insecurity issues in the state.

Aminu Turaki, Public Relations Officer, Kano State Qur’an and Islamiyyah Schools Management Board, disclosed this in a statement.

He called on parents and guardians to pick their wards or children from the school as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government also shut 12 boarding secondary schools and four tertiary institutions in the state last weekend for the same reason.

READ ALSO:

Turaki said that the school’s reopening date would be communicated to parents and guardians later.

He said that the decision to close the schools was to ensure the safety of students following the recent abduction of some female boarding students in Zamfara and Niger.

Turaki notes that most of the schools are located on borders while some are on highways where students could be easily kidnapped. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: