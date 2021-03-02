Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Again Kano shuts boarding school over insecurity

On 4:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: FCT teachers chase out pupils from classrooms
This photo is used to illustrate the story

The Kano State government has shut Harbau Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School in Tsanyawa local government area of the state on Tuesday following insecurity issues in the state.

Aminu Turaki, Public Relations Officer, Kano State Qur’an and Islamiyyah Schools Management Board, disclosed this in a statement.

He called on parents and guardians to pick their wards or children from the school as soon as possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government also shut 12 boarding secondary schools and four tertiary institutions in the state last weekend for the same reason.

READ ALSO: Flood: Warri/Uvwie drainage ‘ll be ready by 2022 – Okowa

Turaki said that the school’s reopening date would be communicated to parents and guardians later.

He said that the decision to close the schools was to ensure the safety of students following the recent abduction of some female boarding students in Zamfara and Niger.

Turaki notes that most of the schools are located on borders while some are on highways where students could be easily kidnapped. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!