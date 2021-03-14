Kindly Share This Story:

Stunningly beautiful Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds has made a statement many of her colleagues in the movie industry wouldn’t dare make. The Imo State beauty declared in an interview that it is acting that pays her bill and nothing else.

She said, “Acting pays my bills but you know the thing is, you will need to be patient to get to the point where you start getting well paid, there’s money in this business, as you grow your price grows. So, yeah acting pays my bills. Nothing else does.”

Luchy Donalds debuted in Nollywood in 2014. Her first film “The Investigator” was her calling card into the industry and many directors have answered that call by honouring her with many roles. Her talent and looks have not only distinguished as a star to watch but also as a highly in-demand diva.

After “The Investigator” she has gone to show her class in other films like King’s Wife; Mr Arrogant; Chisom The Wife Material, Too Hard To Forget; Mrs and The Mistress and many more.

“A lot of sacrifices have been put into this my career. I practically have given all of my personal time to my career, I don’t get to have time to give myself treats because I work Monday to Sunday. I barely get enough sleep at night because I am either reading the next script or closing work very late because sometimes we film till 3 to 4 am,” she said speaking about sacrifices she has made on the job.

Vanguard News Nigeria

