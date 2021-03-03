No-Fly Zone: ACF urges FG to ban flight over Benue, Taraba, Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says choppers also drop arms for bandits, insurgents in these states

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has appealed to the Federal Government to extend its “no-fly zone” order on other states with security challenges like Zamfara.

ACF congratulated the people and government of Zamfara state on the safe release of the kidnapped schoolgirls from the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in the state.

Chief Audu Ogbe, ACF Chairman, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed the Forum’s happiness with the federal government’s decision to ban flights in Zamfara state.

ACF however, pleaded with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba and Borno, saying there were rumours that helicopters frequently dropped arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states.

“We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas,” ACF said.

Vanguard reported that President Muhammadu Buhari declared Zamfara State airspace a no-fly zone HERE and explained what it means HERE.

