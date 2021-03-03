Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

About eight hundred and forty public school teachers from the three senatorial zones of Imo state have been engaged in the digital teaching programme for students.

The Southeast coordinator of the programme and a training manager in Imo, Innocent Nwosu, yesterday said this to newsmen at the training ground at the city primary school in Owerri.

According to him that the digital training was to build up the capacity of teachers in using sound and actions in the simplest way to teach students how to read and write.

He said: “This programme will enable us to provide the needed capacity for teachers to impact their students how to read and write and it is a multi-sensory approach in learning. Over time we have found out and as what many know, you see a primary six student and its difficult for them to read and write as a result this also affected their potentials and what they can do in the future.

“The programme like I told you is in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education, UBEC, Jolly Phonics and Universal leaning Solutions. The programme what it does was to convert all the different ways children play into learning. It breaks down everything in a simple way by using sound and actions to teach them. It helps children to write quickly.

“To solve these challenges of our students, we are training 840, teachers across the three senatorial zones and 760 are primary school teachers class 1 and 2 and 50 are education officers from state and local government areas of the state.”

When Vanguard asked how the organization would monitor the implementation of the training programme, he said: “This is where we distinguished ourselves, this is because we have our coordinators to monitor the implementations of the training they have acquired and we also have an application that monitors whatever they do so what we are doing is completely a digital programme for the teachers, we do what we call mentoring and monitoring them and we have what we call teachers to network and they meet to do peer review and exchange more ideas to improve in better ways,” Nwosu said.

