25-year-old man docked for assaulting police Inspector

Kindly Share This Story:

A 25-year-old man, Opeyemi Abolarin who allegedly head–butted a police inspector and caused him injury on his left eye, on Monday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for assault.

The defendant, the son of a police officer, is charged with two counts of breach of peace and assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Liveth Edobor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 27, at 7.20 a.m., at Iponri Barracks, Iponri.

He told the court that the defendant assaulted the complainant, Insp Japhet Emmanuel.

“The complainant told the defendant to clear the way in order to allow the women cleaning the borehole servicing the barracks to do their duty.

”He refused and instead assaulted the police superintendent,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate O.O. Akingbesote admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum who must be gainfully employed and have a proper identification means.

She has adjourned the case untill April 14 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: