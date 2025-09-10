Domestic violence: Police arrest 45-year-old man for assault on wife, children, in Abuja

…Recover Pump-Action Gun

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, identified as Mr. David Tersoo, for allegedly assaulting his wife and children in a case of domestic violence.

The incident, which occurred on September 9, 2025, was confirmed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to Adeh, the Command received a distress call reporting that three children, including an eight-year-old girl, her three-year-old sister, and a nine-month-old baby, alongside their mother, had been forced out of their home by the suspect around midnight.

Responding swiftly, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, deployed operatives from the Mpape Division and the Gender Unit, who worked in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs to rescue the victims.

One of the children was found with visible bruises, while the mother and her children were placed in protective custody.

The suspect reportedly locked himself inside the residence behind a bulletproof door while armed. After sustained efforts, police operatives secured his arrest without casualties.

During a search, a pump-action firearm, white powder, and other suspected illicit substances were recovered. The suspect has since been taken in for drug testing as part of ongoing investigations.

Commending the Ministry of Women Affairs and vigilant neighbors whose intervention helped avert tragedy, the Commissioner of Police urged victims of domestic violence to speak out. He also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting residents and ensuring justice.

Investigations are ongoing, and police authorities have assured that further updates will be communicated in due course.