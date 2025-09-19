Court remands 43-year-old farmer for alleged cheating, attempted murder

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered the remand of a 43-year-old farmer, Blessing Wanyam, at the Correctional Centre, Makurdi, on Friday for allegedly cheating Mrs. Maria Amokaha of the sum of N700,000.

Wanyam, who lives behind St Patrick Catholic Church, Taraku in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue, was charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, theft and attempted culpable homicide.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Kevin Mbanongun, did not accept her plea due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Mbanongun adjourned the case until November 17 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Nigerian Police Divisional Headquarters, Aliade, on Sept. 3, to the State CID, Makurdi via a letter.

“The letter was said to have stated that Amokaha had reported at the Aliade Police Station sometime in February, that the defendant had cheated her of her money.

“The complainant stated that the defendant deceitfully induced her to make an upfront payment of the sum of N700,000, under the pretext of selling 100 lines of cassava farm to her,” he said.

According to Mbanongun, after making the payment, she visited the cassava farm situated at Taraku on August 27, only to discover that the defendant and her group, armed with cutlasses, knives, and sticks, had already harvested half of the cassava.

“The complainant stated further that while she tried to stop them from harvesting the remaining cassava, they attacked her and beat her until she became unconscious.

“She said she was narrowly revived by some passersby,”she said.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant was arrested during a police investigation and had voluntarily confessed to committing the offences, while others are still at large.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97, 324, 288 and 230 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

