Zamfara APC Crisis: Buni reconciles Yari, Marafa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has reconciled the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and his arch political rival Sen. Kabiru Marafa as well as other stakeholders in the Zamfara state chapter of the party.

After a closed door meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Monday, Buni promised to embark on more reconciliation of aggrieved party leaders.

“As you can see today, we are able to achieve reconciliation of our stakeholders in Zamfara State and by extension, it is the reconciliation of the entire Zamfara APC as a family. With this, we have achieved a milestone as Caretaker Committee of this great party, our primary mandate being reconciliation of our members across the country and rebuilding and repositioning of this party at all levels”, he stated.

On his part, Yari said the events which led to his political disagreements with Marafa have now been resolved.

He said; “We are here on this important mission which I need not tell you what happened in Zamfara State in the past two years. This meeting lasted for not more than two to three hours and a lot of things have been discussed but the most important of what is being discussed is understanding. Our coming together is paramount for any success now and in the future.

READ ALSO:

“We have built this party from zero level to where we are and Zamfara has ever remain ANPP- APC State and what led to that success is our coming together. So that togetherness is what we’re working to achieve in the future and this is the starting point. This is not symbolic, it’s real that we understand all of us are human beings bound to make mistakes and that mistakes can be corrected so that we can come together to achieve a target and go and bring back our party to limelight in the State and also to maintain the center.

“A lot of things have been said but the most important thing is we are together and this is the begining and what happened in the past will never repeat itself”.

Also speaking, Marafa the reconciliation marked the beginning of greater things to occur in the Zamfara state chapter of the party.

“We are all human beings and we make mistakes and when mistakes happen, it is left to you to use it either as a source of strength or weakness. I hope our own mistake will serve as a source of strength for all of us and for APC itself especially and the country in general.

“I received a call from my my friend and leader, the Governor of Yobe State to come and attend a meeting. Despite the short notice, I felt anybody that calls you for reconciliation meeting, he or she calls you to goodness and I attended because of that reason and I’m very happy with the robust discussions that we had in the office. I want to use this medium to tell Nigerians today we initiated the process, let me put it that way because we are not the only people we have behind us and these people have absolute confidence in all of us.

“So, today marks the new beginning in the chapter of APC in Zamfara State and I hope, given the assurances that I heard from various speakers during the meeting that at the end of the tunnel we would see light”, Marafa stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: