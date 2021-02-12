Zambia arrests 89 foreigners over various immigration offences

Kindly Share This Story:

Immigration authorities in Zambia on Friday arrested 89 foreigners for various immigration offences.

The foreigners were arrested during operations conducted in various parts of the country, according to Immigration Department Spokesperson Namati Nshinka.

Among those arrested included nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Burundi, and Tanzania.

He said in a release that the authorities also removed 13 foreigners for an illegal stay while 15 others were convicted for various immigration offences.

The arrest comes barely a week after security agencies intercepted 114 Ethiopians in a suspected human smuggling case in one of the shanty compounds of Lusaka, the country’s capital.

The officers raided a house whose windows were completely covered by heavy dark curtains after a tip-off from members of the public, with preliminary investigations indicating that the Ethiopians may have been held in the house for at least six months.

