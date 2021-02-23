We’ll end visa booklets delay soon —SE/SS envoys

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—newly inducted Ambassadors from South-East and South-South regions of the country have vowed to end the issue of delay in visa booklets in their respective countries, saying that it will soon be a thing of the past.

The envoys also pledged to market the image of Nigeria outside the world and also bring in some things to stimulate the economy.

The new ambassadors made the pledge when the Chairman and CEO of E. F Networks limited, Gideon Egbuchulam hosted them at his Maitama office, Abuja.

Nigerian Ambassador to Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Belize, Maureen Tamuno from Rivers State while speaking at the event assured that with the new breed and wave of change brought into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the present administration, they had been adequately equipped and prepared to do their job with new vigor and approach that would bring positive returns to the country.

She said: ‘‘There is a new breed and new wave of the crop of people that are Ambassadors, especially the Minister and Permanent Secretary. We just finished training. Very shortly, the issue of delay in visa booklets will be things of the past.

‘‘We know what we are doing, we know we need to market Nigeria outside and also bring in some things to stimulate the economy. We will like to work with you because you are employing labour.

‘‘We want to thank the President for the opportunity. We will not let Nigeria down, we will not let the President down and we will not let women down,’’ she said.

She, however, charged Nigerian youths to cultivate the culture of hard work and integrity, saying that it is only through service and honesty that they can succeed.

‘‘In life, if you worked hard and it had not come, do not be discouraged. You need to market where you eat from. Service is very key. Do not think God does not see you, but serve with excitement. You need to be honest in service.

‘‘Most people are in a hurry to get off, keep serving so that when your time comes, people will serve you. To the girls, the beautiful ones are not yet born. Keep on striving.’’

Other Ambassadors who took their turns to address the youth, expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora and thanked the President for giving them the mandate to be part of such an improvement.

They also thanked Mr. President for the honor done them and pledged to serve Nigeria and Mr. President with distinction.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Network Ltd, Mr. Gideon Egbuchulam underlined the challenges and importance of Nigerian missions abroad and expressed his readiness to offer his contribution to their success.

Vanguard News Nigeria

