Tough visa conditions: US weaponised weak Naira against Nigeria, we can’t retaliate – Amb. Obisakin

By Olayinka Ajayi

Lawrence Olufemi Obisakin, a conflict management expert and retired ambassador, served in Nigeria’s Foreign Service from 1981 to 2016. He retired as Ambassador to the Republic of Benin. In this interview, Obisakin speaks on the US visa conditions, the threat by some world powers to recognize the Palestine State as their war against Israel in Gaza rages and other related issues.

Could insecurity be part of the reason the US imposed a five-year social media handle condition for visas for Nigerians?

Absolutely. You only grant visas to people who will benefit your country, not to those who might become a liability. If you want to issue a visa, you must ensure the recipient will be an asset, not a burden. That is US policy. Fortunately, Nigerians are among the best-rated immigrant groups in the US. I once served there, and they observed that 99.9 per cent of our people attend universities and graduate successfully in the US. The US government even approached us to learn how we were achieving this.

But what do you make of the social media handle condition?

It is simply a measure to ensure that Nigerians do not pose a threat, according to President Donald Trump. They would certainly not require wealthy and responsible Nigerians like Aliko Dangote or Femi Otedola to comply. The condition arises because of the country’s current situation: A weak naira and a large number of people eager to leave. Back in those days, who would have imagined such conditions? They were actually begging Nigerians to apply for visas. During my time at the University of Ife, Europeans were my classmates. At that time, N500 could take you to Europe and back. I bought my first car for N4, 100.

The naira was widely accepted in Saudi Arabia, the UK, and other countries. During my youth service year, I exchanged N33 for dollars and received $30. When I sent it through the Enugu Post Office, it arrived at home before I did. So, how did we reach this sorry state? It is the result of poor leadership that failed to manage our foreign exchange. Discipline is required. Indiscipline is a major problem in Nigeria. We must handle our country with care. Foreign exchange management is critical, and the president must pay close attention to it; the naira is currently grossly undervalued.

Some analysts suggested that Nigeria should reciprocate with stricter conditions for US citizens wanting to visit Nigeria. What are your thoughts?

In international relations and law, principles guide actions. If Nigeria were to impose stiffer conditions, who would suffer? If today Nigeria says, “Let all Americans go home,” and America responds by sending all Nigerians home, how many families in Nigeria would not be affected? Even for remittances alone, this would be devastating. That is why we rely on experienced diplomats and a knowledgeable foreign minister. Such a move would be complicated, particularly because we currently lack principal representatives. In my 44 years of diplomatic service, I cannot recall Nigeria being without a career ambassador for even two years. I pray that the president appoints ambassadors, as the situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

What is the way forward on the stiff social media conditions?

Nigeria can negotiate. It is clear that the US wants something, and, fortunately, we have it. We must be more patriotic and disciplined. If China, Indonesia, and Brazil can manage, we can too. All populous countries are succeeding, why not us? Preparing our population to be competitive is essential.

We gathered you served as an officer in Tel Aviv. What was your experience on the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel?

I served from 1998 to 2003 as a political desk officer during General Ehud Barak’s tenure as Israeli Prime Minister. He is the most decorated Israeli general. When Netanyahu prepared to take office in 2003, the Nigerian ambassador was Prof. Obiozor, a brilliant international relations expert. I will answer your question from three perspectives. First, as a Christian, we saw Jerusalem firsthand, including the place where Jesus was buried. I even led a Muslim minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem as a tourist. Second, Israel is highly developed.

Its technology is world-class, and it has the highest number of Nobel Prize winners compared with its Palestinian neighbour. Third, since 1946, Nigeria has always supported the two-state solution advocated by the United Nations, which the UK, Canada, and Australia also support today. In 1987, I led a Nigerian delegation on a mission, and the Palestinians captured us on the way. What saved us were two things: The call to prayer and Nigeria’s reputation as a friend to both Palestine and Israel. They released us, seeing us as innocent pilgrims. Theologically, both are children of Abraham. Peaceful coexistence between them would bring joy to the world. But power politics always complicates matters.

Amid its global consequences, would you say power politics is a good approach to achieving peace?

Power politics is neither inherently good nor bad. It is an interpretation of foreign policy and the actions of nations. The school of thought behind it says that because there is no international police, each country must arm itself to defend its national interest. This seems to govern global behavior, as seen in Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts.

What might have prompted Canada and Australia to align with the two-state solution?

As the Yoruba say, when a mother keeps warning her child, “Don’t kill me,” it eventually becomes, “Don’t kill yourself.”

The Israel-Palestine conflict is among the longest-running wars in the world. Israel has fought about eight wars since Abraham and David’s era. Each country has a position, but Nigeria’s stance dates back to 1946. Before that, Israel and Arab nations were already in conflict, particularly during the Holocaust in Europe. From 1947, Israel’s war of independence had begun. The UK, having inherited Palestine from the fall of the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, struggled to manage the territory, ultimately granting independence peacefully. Currently, the conflict is a war for survival. I do not believe Benjamin Netanyahu is driven by religion. I witnessed that even prayer is treated as a form of warfare. The conflict is mainly over land and water—the latter being Israel’s only fresh source. The River Jordan originates from there. Some analysts even predict the next world war could be over water.

What are the implications of recognising the two-state solution?

Apart from the UK, which does not recognise it, other nations acknowledge that Palestine should contribute to international momentum. Recognition may boost Palestine morally, but it does not stop Israel from its actions in Gaza. The two-state solution may inspire Palestine morally, but it may have negative implications for Israel. Recognition alone cannot stop the conflict. No country has committed to supporting Palestine militarily. When a war is internationalised, it attracts multiple interests, making its outcome unpredictable.

Moral justification holds little weight in international relations. Our foreign policy prioritises national interest first, African independence second, and the pursuit of a just international economic order. This is why Nigeria supports the two-state solution. Nigeria must be strong and assertive globally. Leadership must be focused. We thank God for President Tinubu’s efforts and pray he receives grace to provide for Nigerians, and to transform Almajiri children and unemployed youth into productive citizens.

Approximately 75 per cent of our population is under 30. If Almajiris who learned Arabic were taught practical skills like plumbing, they could generate foreign exchange. Israel maintains deliberate nuclear policy, whether or not it possesses weapons.

The late Obiozor once remarked, “These people can promise you hell and deliver it on time.” This is why Israel is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Nigeria and Israel recently met to discuss bilateral interests, including resolving the Boko Haram insurgency. When a strong nation is bleeding, how long can it survive before collapsing? Nigeria is bleeding profusely. If unresolved, this could lead to implosion.

I pray Nigeria addresses insecurity and ethnic mistrust. We are spending heavily on counterinsurgency and terrorism, which is unsustainable.