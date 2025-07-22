E-visa without tears; NIS approval within 16 to 48 hours

By Dickson Omobola

When Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was sworn-in as the Minister of Interior on August 21, 2023, shouts of joy filled the air.

His accomplishments in previous roles and reputation as an unrepentant go-getter stood him in good stead, leading to the merriment.

Therefore, those directly and indirectly connected to his ministry were ready to support him in reaching his targets for the Nigerian people who elected President Bola Tinubu to lead them rightly.

At the time, a stakeholder was reportedly quoted as saying: “His appointment and swearing-in is a smart choice, a round peg in a round hole, a man who would not waste time in doing those things that should be done.”

The stakeholder was not wrong. The relentless go-getter swung into action.

The happiness that a few people expressed when he was sworn-in soon became the pool in which millions swim.

As the distress associated with international passports was gone, Tunji-Ojo received plaudits and was recognised as the poster boy of the Tinubu administration.

E-Visa system

Known for never allowing encomiums to get in his head, the minister soon set his sights on the next agenda: Effective implementation of the electronic visa, e-Visa, system.

Doubters doubted. Skeptics were skeptical.

Critics voiced concerns, all without considering the benefits such an innovation would bring.

They cast aspersions and asked how he would implement the e-Visa system in a country where almost everything is done manually. Characteristically, Tunji-Ojo gave them the answer.

Before commencing the implementation of the e-Visa system, he did the unthinkable.

On May 1, 2025, Tunji-Ojo brought together all heads of agencies responsible for the seamless execution of the new module and migration framework.

Present at the stakeholder meeting was another man, whose accomplishments, although higher than those of his predecessor, has shown eagerness to do more.

Tunji-Ojo had in attendance the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to address the public on the modalities of the implementation and enforcement.

Alongside his team, Tunji-Ojo explained to them how the automated landing and exit cards would enhance processes and help government in areas of documentation and intelligence gathering of foreigners within and outside the country.

Displaying humility, the Interior Minister appreciated the privilege of working together with the Aviation Minister and recognised the cooperation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, for teaming up with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to improve security across the country’s borders.

It worked. All relevant individuals moved from words to action.

Consequently, inter-ministerial collaboration became Tunji-Ojo’s magic wand in effecting the implementation of the e-visa system, with numerous benefits, including 100 per cent online process. Now, applications can be completed entirely online without visiting a Nigerian embassy or consulate.

Beyond that, approvals are expected within 16 to 48 hours.

The payment portal is secure and integrated into the application process, thereby reducing the need for paper-based processes.

It will be noted that the launch of the e-Visa system is part of Nigeria’s strategy to modernise the immigration framework, boost tourism, attract business investments and unlock Nigeria’s economic potential by fostering tourism and business growth.

Warning

Given that the process had been laid out and relevant agencies had been informed, the warning came.

On May 23, 2025, the minister, who spoke at the Stakeholders’ Sensitisation Meeting on the Operationalisation of e-Visa, Landing and Exit Cards in Lagos, warned airlines not to fly passengers into Nigeria without valid visas, saying any carrier that flouts Nigeria’s immigration law would be penalised.

At that meeting, Tunji-Ojo, who insisted that boarding anyone without a visa was illegal, added that penalties would be immediately imposed.

Beyond that, he also said the enforcement of Landing and Exit Cards would commence on August 1, which is only days away.

He said: “The issue of the visa when coming to Nigeria is with immediate effect. You cannot come to Nigeria without a visa. We have told airlines that it is illegal to board anybody without a visa.

“How can somebody be coming from Europe, coming from Asia, into Nigeria without a visa? Please, we are pleading with you. You are here to do business. But you also have a responsibility in terms of national interest and national security. Before anybody comes to Nigeria, see the person’s visa. Do not pick anybody without a visa.

“The e-visa, as I tell people, we are coming late to the party, but thank God we are not too late. This is a solution that most countries in the world adopted years ago. I do not believe that anyone who wants to come to Nigeria for business or tourism to experience hospitality needs to know the Minister of Interior or the Comptroller General of NIS to get a visa to Nigeria. It does not work. A visa is not just a tool of migration management.

“A visa is an instrument of economic development and economic emancipation for the people. When people come into your country, they pay for hotels. They buy things. They patronise Uber drivers. Of course, they invest money in the economy. “We understand that there is a delicate balance with national security, and that is where the solution has developed.

“Let us look at countries that have adopted the e-visa solution. You will see, from the time they adopted it until now, there has been growth in terms of investment and the economy.

“Because, either you like it or not, migration management is very fundamental to economic growth and development. Do you want to talk about the United Arab Emirates, UAE? Do you want to talk about Qatar? Do you even want to talk about Singapore? Do you want to talk about Morocco? With this, we are trying to make sure that for those 13 categories that fall under the purview of e-visa, you can apply and get your visa within 48 hours.”

That warning brought results, as reports soon followed of airlines enforcing visa requirements more strictly than ever before.

CERPAC

Tunji-Ojo did not stop there, even when many said he had done enough.

To that end, in another transformative stride towards a more secure, efficient and citizen-friendly immigration system, the NIS, under his supervision, announced moves to commence the full rollout of a fully digital Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card, CERPAC, application process from August 1, 2025.

Mind you, with the launch of the new portal, expatriates and their employers will be able to process residence permits online, eliminating the cumbersome paperwork and middlemen that had long plagued the system.

Industry observers are of the view that this reform would significantly reduce processing times, improve accountability and align Nigeria’s immigration process with global best practices.

Meanwhile, the NIS has also issued a clear deadline stating that all physical CERPAC forms will be discontinued after July 31, 2025, and that only online submissions will be accepted going forward.

Such a bold policy shift, stakeholders say, reflects a leadership that is not afraid to confront legacy inefficiencies head-on.

One stakeholder said: “Tunji-Ojo’s insistence on digitisation aligns seamlessly with his broader vision of making public service delivery more responsive, inclusive and technology-driven.”

Expired Visa Initiative

Similarly, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, launched the Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) on May 1, 2025, to run until September 30, 2025.

This initiative offers foreign nationals whose visas have expired or who have overstayed their approved duration a chance to regularise their status without facing penalties.

Categories covered under this amnesty include holders of expired Visa on Arrival, VoA, expired single or multiple-entry visas and CERPAC holders who have failed to renew within 30 days of expiration.

A dedicated platform has been created to streamline the process, supported by a responsive help desk.

Like attracting like

Then comes the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Kemi Nandap.

On March 31, 2025, Nandap, who was appointed on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025, got a tenure extension that would last until December 31, 2026.

But for her successes, the tenure extension would not have been possible.

Months into her appointment, Tunji-Ojo, who has since been happy to have her running affairs in the NIS, said significant progress had been made in border security, specifically mentioning the completion of the first phase of the e-border solution which covers 40 per cent of Nigeria’s borders.

He even went as far as saying new vehicles and e-gates were also deployed to ensure effective border control, critical to maintaining a secure nation.

It will be noted that an excellent CG is crucial for the Interior Minister’s work because the NIS plays a role in national security, revenue generation and trade facilitation, all of which directly impact the Minister’s responsibilities related to internal affairs and border security.

Against this background, Nandap administration introduced e-response channels for faster, seamless and real-time engagements with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora while strengthening international partnerships, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and enhancing operational capacity in border security and migration management.

All of these have helped in ensuring that Tunji-Ojo’s works are not in vain.

In fact, under her stewardship, 137 human trafficking victims were rescued while 42 migrant smuggling operations were disrupted.

She also cleared over 200,000 passports backlog and the successful conclusion of the Modernising the Nigeria Immigration Service Workforce, MoNIS, project.

Back to Tunji-Ojo

With that said, rather than adopting punitive measures that could strain diplomatic ties or discourage investment, many of Tunji-Ojo’s initiatives reflect a human-centred approach to immigration, balancing national interest with empathy.

They are a hallmark of the kind of reform-minded leadership the minister brings to public administration.

Perhaps the most ambitious and forward-thinking reform yet is the implementation of the e-Visa regime, effective May 1, 2025.

In line with the 2024 visa policy review, the system introduced 13 categories under the Short-Visit Visa, SVV, class, all of which can now be processed entirely online.

Processing time has been reduced to 48 hours or less, a game-changer for business travellers, tourists and academics seeking quick entry into Nigeria.

The Siamese twins

Under the stewardship of Tunji-Ojo and Nandap, the Ministry of Interior and the NIS becoming a hub of innovation and policy excellence. Their leadership has demonstrated that with vision, integrity and a people-first approach, public institutions in Nigeria can deliver world-class service.

From launching user-centric portals and digital platforms to ensuring humane enforcement of immigration laws, Tunji-Ojo, for instance, has proven that reform is not just possible, it is happening.

The minister’s efforts have earned praise not only from within Nigeria but also from diplomatic circles and the international business community.

These reforms are expected to boost investor confidence, attract tourism and improve Nigeria’s global standing in migration governance.

For Nandap, whose focus has been on fostering unity, driving growth and advancing development, her steadfastness in strengthening policies to prevent irregular migration has also helped to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens and foster positive bilateral relations. Like Tunji-Ojo, she is matching words with actions. The visibility cannot be ignored, even by critics.

She once said: “We will tighten our borders and security will be a key objective to reduce the porosity of our borders and enhance the overall national security of our nation because a safe border is a safe nation.”

It is to this end that what we are witnessing is more than just a reform; it is a revolution in Nigeria’s immigration architecture, driven by political will, digital innovation and a genuine commitment to national development. Tunji-Ojo’s legacy in the Ministry of Interior and Nandap’s efforts in making his job easy are already being written, not in fanfare, but in tangible progress.

The unrepentant go-getter recently said in an interview with a national daily: “When you look at the end-to-end responsibilities of the Nigerian Immigration Service, many of them had never been innovatively addressed until now. And as I keep saying, we must keep innovating. The United States, China, and the UAE, all leading nations, are in a constant state of innovation. What keeps you in the game, what keeps you ahead, is your level of innovation. That is something this government takes very seriously.”

For a nation as ambitious as Nigeria, all of Tunji-Ojo’s steps are crucial to enable the country to reach the Promised Land.

And with such leadership at the helm, the future of immigration policy in Nigeria is promising, secure and inclusive.