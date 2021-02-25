Uzodinma lauds Buhari over Nigeria’s exit from recession

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s deft management of the economy which resulted to the country’s exit from recession, just as he predicted that the President would soon overcome the security challenges in the country.

He said only a leader with the patriotism, vision and determination of President Buhari would have seen Nigeria through recession within five years, adding that the same zeal and vision will navigate the country out of the present security situation in the country.

Speaking with reporters in Owerri, Governor Uzodimma noted that it was remarkable that the president was not responsible for any of the recession, yet he fought gallantly to steer the economy to safety.

He also recalled that while notable World economies including UK,US, Japan, France and Switzerland among others were still battling with Covid-19 induced recession, Nigeria was out of it due mainly to Buhari’s hardwork.

“If you recall, the first recession occurred as the President was assuming office and the second one came about as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic which devastated the world economy, but our president rose to the occasion in the two instances,” the governor said.

According to him, just like Japan overcame recession in 2015, Buhari also led Nigeria to achieve the same thing by repositioning the economy.

On the security challenges in the country, the governor noted that both state governors and local government chairmen should equally take responsibility for the security situation in their areas of jurisdiction, noting that security was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders

He argued that the same tenacity from the president which propelled the country’s exit from recession will soon bring about a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

He commended the president for being proactive last year by setting up the Economic Sustainability Committe which fashioned out ways of mitigating the effects of the pandemic in the country”s economy.

He was also happy that the massive job creation embarked upon by the federal government including the injection of funds into the economy accelerated the exit from recession.

Uzodimma said it was clear that Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises of reinvigorating the economy and will overcome the security challenges sooner than later.

Canvassing support for the president from Nigerians, the Imo governor said Buhari was more than determinebd to turn the country around, the current challenges notwithstanding.

