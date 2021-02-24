Udu PDP flags off Campaign For Jite, Councillors

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the Delta State Local Government elections slated for 6th of March 2021, the PDP Campaign train for Hon. Jite Brown PDP flag bearer, his Vice, Barr. Eloho Awinoron and the 20 Councilors for Udu Local Government Council elections stormed Udu Ward 1, 2 and 3 led by the party chairman Hon David Siloko to seek the support of the people at ward levels.

The Director General of the Campaign, Chief Vincent Oyibode appreciated the wards and units’ Chairmen for the good job done in their respective units in ensuring that all the party candidates are delivered victoriously, and assured them of a collective partnership in all their activities.

Hon. Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, Hon.Henry Afure Sakpra and Udu PDP LGA Chairman, Hon. David Siloko also admonished the people of the wards to work in all sincerity to ensure that the ruling party, PDP wins in all the units, noting that PDP is the only political party that is campaigning in the local government for the forthcoming elections.

. Jite Brown, the Chairmanship Candidate of PDP, appreciated each and everyone for their effort and strength for coming out for the vigorous campaign to secure victory for the party. He urged all PDP members to secure their vote so that the party will come out victoriously come, March 6.

In the various wards visited, the electorates promised to vote massively for the Hon. Jite Brown and the 20 Councillors to further consolidate on Jite’s previous achievements.

