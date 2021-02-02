Momoh's death created vacuum for progressives— Aare Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams said on Tuesday, that Tony Momoh’s death has created a huge vacuum for the progressives.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the late Momoh as a genuine leader with a mind of his own, adding that the former minister was one of the leading patriots that had offered his wealth of experiences for national progress and development.

The statement read: “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I mourn the death of one of the heroes of this democracy. The late Momoh was a worthy ambassador of our country, a model to all the progressives, a leading journalist, and a consummate politician.

“The late Tony Momoh, during his lifetime, was one of our heroes in the struggle for this democracy. He was an apostle of restructuring, and one of the leading voices in national politics.

“Most times, he attended our programmes without rigour. The late Tony Momoh lived a worthy life, bringing to bear his deep thoughts and valuable ideas to national politics.

“The recent interview he granted a national daily (Vanguard) truly showed the stuff he was made of and I feel sad that Tony Momoh’s death came as a rude shock and at a time when his wealth of experiences are still needed most.

“With his death, it is no doubt that we have lost one of our great men, whose generation of patriots are depleting by the day.

“And I want assure Nigerians that we will not relent in our efforts by ensuring that the ideals he lived and died for remained evergreen in our minds.”

