Tmy Digital announces extended services

The amazing CEO of TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon Ovie has announced the birth of TMY Digital for special online media services.

According to the multiple business owner who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, February 7, 2021, TMY Digital is set aside to specifically take care of clients Digital Marketing to achieve tremendous results.

He adds, “We are the fastest, easiest and most effective platform for brands to launch digital campaigns that would drive massive results. We offer a tactical set of services you won’t find in a lot of agencies today. We are involved in Digital Marketing Campaign Development. Our Digital agency works great as an extension of your internal marketing team reaching millions of people by using various targeting options, through integrated platforms such as paid search, publications,display advertising, SEO and more.”

TMY Media which is the power house of TMY Digital was founded 7 years ago to help ambitious and growing brands.

According to Ajayi, the company believes in out thinking rather than out spending to drive marketing results.

The Media boss further listed the few celebrities under his company and how he perfects the verification of his clients on different social media platforms.

“Some of our best-known clients include Mr Patricktv, Kevin ikeduba, Aremo Oba, Obi Cubana, KLEVER J, Drbtgar, Obesere, Specdo and many more. We also offer Instagram Verification, Twitter Verification Facebook Verification google verification, Wikipidia, Website and Branding. Our services is No Password Requirement, 100% satisfaction guaranteed and at cheaper rate. We are 8 years experience leading digital marketing business that carryout E-commerce services PR& AR Services. We are Global Strategist with over thousand of Awareness in different part of the world,” he assured.

