The patriarch, Omokide passes on

With gratitude to God for a very fulfilled life, the family of Omokide announces the passage of our patriarch, grand father, father and husband, Alhaji Aliu Omokide who went to the great beyond on Friday 26, 2021 at the age of 87.

Alhaji Omokide hails from the Igarra community of Edo state and was a political colossus who served his people meritoriously and selflessnessly when he was a member of the house of assembly in the defunct Bendel state (1979-83).

During his tenure he offered quality representation to his constituency and assisted in laying a solid foundation for infrastructural and educational development of his people.

He also cherished his religion., and preached non-violence, while respecting both major religions. He was Secretary to Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for many years.

Already tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in:

His Royal Highness, Oba Okhishimede Eshimokhai Idogu III, JP, OON, the Olokpe of Okpe Kingdom in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, South-South Nigeria extolled late Alhaji Aliyu Omokide for his unparalleled selfless service for humanity. He described the late Omokide as a development legend who brought a great deal of infrastructural illumination not only to his land of nativity, Igarra, but the entire Akoko-Edo.

“The quality representation which late Alhaji Aliyu Omokide offered his people during his hey days as a honourable member of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly is eternally evergreen and difficult to forget”, he wrote.

Taiwo Akerele, the past Chief of Staff to the Edo State government said:

“This man believes in selfless service to humanity and not how much he can grab into his pocket. He is a role model and I am happy to be associated with his legacy and his personality. Indeed, a good name is better than so-called riches and billions without sense of humanity.”

In attendance at the burial were the former speaker of Edo state, Kabiru Adjoto and Steve Dania a special adviser to the Governor of Edo State.

We are grateful to God for the impact and legacy he left behind in the family, the Igarra community and the state at large.

He is survived by wives, children, in laws and grand children. One of his children is Kamilu Omikide of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), who is the Receiver Manager of Arik Air.

Vanguard News Nigeria

