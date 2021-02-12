Tetra Pak West Africa signs recycling agreement with Onward Paper Mill

Kindly Share This Story:

Tetra Pak West Africa has signed a recycling agreement with Onward paper Mill to develop sustainable recycling solutions for post-consumer beverage cartons in Nigeria. The agreement, it’s first in West Africa aims to build Tetra Pak’s sustainability effort to drive recycling and proper management on Used Beverage Cartons (UBC), educate the public on waste management while supporting local regulations and responding to customer demands.

Tetra Pak’s Sustainability has long been at the heart of its business strategy and operations both globally and locally. Their approach to sustainability encompasses the entire value chain – including the environmental, social, and economic challenges.

From School Feeding Programmes to circular economy commitments, to Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, Teta Pak constantly strives toward safeguarding its employees and supporting communities where they operate and protecting the future of the planet and the long-term success of their customers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aruna Oshiokamele, Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa said, “We protect our planet by contributing to the circular economy in recycling all packaging materials collected. Through our efforts, we have helped to grow the number of facilities that recycle cartons from 40 in 2002 to 170 today, globally”.

ONWARD was established in 1953 initially as a paper trading Company that evolved into ONWARD PAPER MILL LTD, the first indigenous paper converter in 1972 producing exercise books and other quality paper products and continues to be at the forefront of paper conversion by investing in sustainable technology and innovation. This has led to this partnership to recycle Used Beverage Cartons (UBC) for use as a base raw material in paper production. Onward Paper Mill has an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of paper, boards, and tissue products.

“This partnership will focus on reducing the presence of UBC in landfill and other waste dumps by engaging in public awareness and supporting the targeted collection of UBC from the consuming public through various campaigns and initiatives in schools and communities. We pleased to be able to kickstart this partnership with this signing”, said Kunle Obagun – Executive Chairman Onward Paper Mill Ltd

