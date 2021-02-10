Breaking News
Translate

Student killed as SUG election in Ondo Polytechnic turns bloody

On 9:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Rufus Giwa polytechnic

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

An unidentified student of Rufus Giwa polytechnic, Owo in Ondo was reportedly killed during the institutions student union election.

Reports from the institution confirmed the victim was shot dead by a rival cult group.

Details of the incident remained sketchy last night.

The state police spokesperson Tee Leo lkoro said the command was yet to be briefed by the Divisional Police Officer in Owo.

ALSO READ: Sino-Nigerian Relations: The next 50 years

Vanguard gathered that two rival cult group interested in the election clashed when it was obvious the other had lost out in the election.

The deceased student according to sources was murdered outside the campus.

A source told vanguard that the outcome of the student union election didn’t go down well with a cult group hence the clash.

The source said that the management of the institution had earlier declared the election inconclusive because of the number of students who turned up for the election.

The polytechnic management is yet to issue any statement on the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!