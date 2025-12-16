Tension in Ondo as suspected cultists kill undergraduate

— One suspect arrested, manhunt launched for others— Police

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A 25-year-old student of the Ondo state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ayodele Peter, has been gruesomely murdered by suspected cultists in the Opomulero area of Owo, in the state.

Pathetically, the victim was said to still be mourning the death of his mother, who reportedly passed away about three weeks before the sad incident.

Vanguard learnt that the clash was a sequel to a supremacy battle between cult members in the institution.

The suspected cult members reportedly forcefully gained entry into his residence and attacked him.

Reports of his attack later got to other students cult members who stormed the area but met him half dead.

The victim was later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, by his colleagues, where he was later confirmed dead.

Commenting on the attack, the police image maker, Abayomi Kazeem, said that one suspect has been arrested for the murder of the student.

Kazeem said that the command received a distress call that the victim was shot by individuals believed to be cultists.

“Police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene following the distress call received with tactical and intelligence support.

“He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to him “a manhunt was launched for the attackers, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

“The suspect is currently in custody and has made useful statements. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Commending the swift response of the officers, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, reassured residents of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, adding that security had been reinforced across the state.

Lawal described their action as professional and commendable, noting that it reflects the Command’s enhanced capacity for timeous response to incidents.

The Commissioner further reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property during and after the festive period.

He stressed that all necessary security measures have been reinforced to sustain peace across the state.

Lawal has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders to remain vigilant and proactive, ensuring robust security coverage across all areas throughout this period and beyond.

The Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities, as collective effort remains vital to the attainment of a safer society.