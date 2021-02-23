Rolex condemns killings in Sapele, sue for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO of Rolex Emameyan Foundation and Rox Mny Entertainment Ambassador Rolex Erhomo Emameyan has condemned the killing of youths in Sapele as a result of cult and other related cases.

Emameyan described the killings as a barbaric act that need to be stop.

According to him youths in Sapele need to be United in bringing culprits to book.

He also noted that Sapele before now used to be a peaceful city and the current cult and other related cases are uncalled for.

“Our youths need to Shun cultism as it is inimical to human and economic development in Sapele .

“There is no gain in joining cultism and killing your fellow youths.

“Our security Agencies need to be alert and our parents have to take it upon themselves to educate their children on the dangers of cultism.

“We need Peace to return to Sapele and this can happen if we all come together to stop the unnecessary killing of our young ones.

“My condolence to the families of those we have lost and may all culprits be brought to book” .

Vanguard News Nigeria

