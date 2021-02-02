Reasons TI rated Nigeria under Buhari poorly – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Buhari’s government, not Nigerians, to blame

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has disagreed with the presidency over the reason behind Nigeria’s abysmal corruption rating by global anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, TI. Pastor Omokri, in a statement on Tuesday, said Nigerians are not to blame but that president Muhammadu Buhari and members of his government are to blame for Nigeria’s very poor anti-corruption rating.

According to Transparency International’s new Corruption Perception Index, released on Friday, January 29, 2021, Nigeria is more corrupt today than under the previous administration, having moved 13 places backwards in the CPI, from 136 in 2014 to 149 in 2021.

However, the presidency, through president Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, countered TI’s indices for rating Nigeria poorly. Instead, Mr Shehu had blamed the poor rating on Nigerians instead of the president and the government. According to him, Nigerians and not Buhari, are responsible

But pastor Omokri, in his statement, gave reasons why, according to him, Buhari’s government should be blamed for Nigeria’s very poor rating.

However, rather than own up to their failures, the ever blaming Buhari administration accused Nigerians, saying the long-suffering citizens of Nigeria, and not the government, were responsible for this abysmal corruption perception rating.

On Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily, Garba Shehu (he was also a spokesman to the Obasanjo PDP Government) said:

“I’ll tell you that this one by TI is not a judgment on Buhari or his administration or its war against corruption, I will tell you that this one is a judgment on Nigerians because if you look at the indices they used at arriving at these conclusions, they used eight indices, six of which showed Nigeria as being more or less Nigeria in the same position.”

Garba Shehu has made many untrue statements, including, but not limited to, the lie that bandits abducted only 10 Kankara boys on December 11, 2020 (we now know that over 300 boys were abducted), or the lie that Buhari has secured Nigeria (according to the Global Terrorism Index, Nigeria is now more terrorised than at any time under former President Jonathan), or his lie that “Nigeria just achieved the record of the second-largest producer of rice in the world” (Nigeria is not even among the top 10 rice producers).

Garba Shehu lies without fear of God. And to prove to Nigerians that the Buhari administration is irresponsible and that this President is incapable of leading Nigeria to anything other than total destruction, I will now list reasons why Transparency International declared Nigeria, under Buhari, as one of the most corrupt nations on Earth. Please find the reasons below.

Why are the heads of the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Ministry of Defence, Army, Police, NSA, DSS, NIA, DMI, DIA, NPS, NCS, NIS, and EFCC all Northern Muslim men? This is against the Federal Character Act. Of course, Transparency International is aware that nepotism is also corruption.

The Buhari administration, not Nigerians, budgeted $500 million to digitalise the Nigerian Television Authority, a network that is not even worth $50 million.

It is the Buhari government, not the citizens of Nigeria, that budgeted ₦37 billion to renovate a National Assembly complex built for ₦6 billion only.

It is the Buhari administration, not Nigerians who claimed to have spent millions of dollars feeding school children during the #COVID19 lockdown.

How come Nigeria’s foreign debt increased from $7 billion in 2015 to $32 billion in 2020, with little to show for it? Buhari has borrowed more than Abacha, Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan, combined. Where has the money gone?

It is not Nigerians who went to Kano to lift the hand of a man caught on camera collecting bribes in dollars and stuffing it into his babanriga.

It is not Nigerians who granted regular access to the Presidency to Babachir Lawal, a man whose hands were caught red-handed in the cookie jar, accused of stealing hundreds of millions via the grass cutter scandal.

It is not Nigerians who allowed Buhari’s children to use the Nigerian Presidential Jet to attend private functions or allowed APC Governors to use the jet to attend APC campaign events.

Aisha Buhari blew the lid off the fact that despite almost ₦10 billion budgeted for the State House Clinic under Buhari, the facility could not even boast of paracetamol or a working x-ray machine. Are Nigerians to blame for this blatant corruption?

Now, I ask Nigerians, if you were Transparency International, would you rate Nigeria as a nation that is serious in fighting corruption, when the government of Nigeria is yet to explain why they have allowed the the infractions listed above to go unpunished, and even sometimes to reward those behind these acts of corruption?”

