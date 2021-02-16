Police parade man caught with human parts in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun state police command on Tuesday paraded a man, Adeboye Moshood, 40, caught with human legs and other body flesh.

Addressing journalists at the State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode said the Moshood, a herbalist, confessed to have cut off the human legs and flesh at Iworo area of Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of the state.

According to the CP, the police received a tip-off that the man brought human part into his house around 8:30am of Tuesday leading operatives of the force to invade his house to effect his arrest.

“He confessed to have stole the two human legs and the flesh from a body at Iworo area of Gbongan town. He will be arraign in court once investigation is concluded”, he said.

Fielding questions from journalists, Moshood said he found the dead body on his way from Modakeke at Iwaro and discovered it would be useful for money ritual.

“I went to Modakeke on Monday and while I was coming, I stop by at Iwaro and saw a corpse. I was scared but I realised it will be useful for me then I cut it out for money ritual. I am a farmer and herbalist”, he said.

Also, three suspects, Muyiwa Abereijo, 28, Sunday Clement 20 and Joseph Emmanuel, 25 specialised in stealing motorcycle in Ile-Ife area of the state were also paraded.

According to Olokode, they were arrested on February 2 upon a tip-off in Ile-Ife and two of the suspects were identified by victims.

“They confessed to have successfully stolen 25 motorcycles within Ile-Ife. Two victims were invited and have identified two of the suspects as those who snatched their motorcycles.

They were also caught with a locally cut to size gun, effort is on to arrest the receivers of the stolen motorcycles”, said CP.

