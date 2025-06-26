Osun police arrest suspected cable vandals, cultists over murder, arms possession

The Nigeria Police Force

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists linked to the murder of one Awoniyi Kazeem during a masquerade festival in Osogbo, as well as two others for vandalising high-tension power cables in Osu, along the Ife–Ibadan Expressway.

Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Osogbo on recent security breakthroughs in the state.

He revealed that Adeparusin Kehinde (23) and Ariyibi Dada, members of the Eiye confraternity, were arrested following an investigation into the June 1, 2025 cult clash in the Oke-Ola area of Osogbo, during which Kazeem was shot and killed. The suspects were apprehended with three English Barreta pistols and two unregistered Qlink motorcycles.

In a separate operation, the police arrested Usman Abubakar (25) and Bashiru Haruna (26) for the alleged vandalism of IBEDC high-tension cables along the Ife–Ibadan Expressway. The suspects, who claimed to be scrap dealers based in Modakeke, had reportedly been terrorising the area. Recovered from them were two large sacks of cables, seven motorcycles, and two saw blades.

Additionally, four students — Adewale Kehinde (25), Adebayo Ayuba (22), Olasupo Habeeb (22), and Adeniyi Mustapha (21) — were arrested with a Toyota Camry bearing a NANS-customised plate number. Found in their possession were an English-made Barreta pistol, two empty magazines, a cutlass, and various charms.

Commissioner Gotan affirmed that all suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, stressing the command’s resolve to rid Osun State of criminal elements.

“Osun State will not be a haven for criminals. We are fully committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents,” Gotan said.