Pere Luke mourns Pa Okowa

By Victor Ajihromanus

Second Vice Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Pere S. P. Luke, Kalanam Vlll, has condoled with Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, over the demise of his father, Chief Okorie Okowa.

The Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom also described the deceased as someone whose life was impactful.

He said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

The statement reads:”I, on behalf of my immediate family and the entire Akugbene-Mein Kingdom condole with His Excellency Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of your beloved father, Chief Okorie Okowa, at 88.

“The death of your father was received with great shock and disbelief against the background that I was with him in his country home precisely on the 8th day of January, and we had useful conversations bothering on the well-being of our dear state. Little did I knew that it was my last encounter with him on mother earth.

“As devastating and heart breaking is death is, we are consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by the upcoming generations.

“Your Excellency, I pray the Almighty God grant you and the family the strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss and grant him soul eternal rest.”

