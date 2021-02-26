PDP condemns Zamfara students’ abduction

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the abduction of students of Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara.

PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan called for full scale investigation into the issue towards finding lasting solutions.

He said the PDP was alarmed by the trend in the country, where kidnapping of innocent school children and other vulnerable citizens for ransom has turned into lucrative business.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP was saddened by the increased acts of terrorism in the country.

He identified with the families of the abducted children as well as the victims of security challenges in country.

