Osoba mourns Jakande

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has mourned the first Civilian Governor of Lagos state Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died at the age of 91 on Thursday.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, Osoba, described Jakande as a political colossus, who will be remembered in history.

His words: “Jakande will be remembered in history as a personification of the best in Journalism and a political colossus.

“He single handedly founded both the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

“He was the first black African Chairman of the International Press Institute made up of Publishers and Editors all over the world.

“He was a foundation member of both the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Guild of Editors.

“An astute politician who left giant footprints wherever he had the opportunity to serve at state and federal level.

“As Governor of Lagos state, he ran a daily “political clinic” where citizens consulted him on issues.

“In Yoruba parlance: ‘Iroko Tree as well as an Elephant has fallen”. God grant him eternal rest.”

