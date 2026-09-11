The Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has urged Lagosians to end what he described as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s era of a “smelling Lagos” in the 2027 governorship election.

Gbadamosi made the call during an interview on Vanguard’s Politics Hub, while explaining why he believes the ADC provides a viable platform for him to contest the election despite his previous unsuccessful attempts on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ADC candidate said the outcome of the 2027 election would ultimately depend on the decision of Lagos voters, stressing that there were no guaranteed outcomes in politics.

“There are no certainties. There are no givens. It’s down to the people to choose what they want,” Gbadamosi said.

He cited the recent Osun State governorship election as an example of voters making their choice, saying Lagosians would also have to decide whether they wanted a change in the state.

“The people of Osun State chose that they were not going to go back to Egypt. They chose freedom four years ago. They chose freedom again this year. It’s down to the Lagosians now,” he said.

Gbadamosi urged Lagos voters to consider issues including water supply, waste management and the overall condition of the state when deciding who to support in 2027.

He said the state’s large population gave voters the power to determine its political direction.

“We have 25 million Lagosians. They have to make up their minds whether they want to end the era of no water in the taps; whether they want to end the era of refuse everywhere, Lagos smelling, stinking from the minute you step out of the plane,” he said.

Asked about his pathway to victory in the election, Gbadamosi rejected the idea of relying on a predetermined political strategy, saying the decision ultimately belonged to the electorate.

“It’s not a matter of pathways. I will say it again. It is down to the people of Lagos. The people of Lagos have to choose. They have to decide whether they want to keep living in a smelling cesspit, whether they want to keep hearing excuse after excuse,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as the focus on political appearances and rhetoric without corresponding solutions to the state’s challenges.

“They have to decide if they want to keep seeing agbada after agbada on their screens, people speaking all manner of English without actually solving the problems,” Gbadamosi said.