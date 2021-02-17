Only APC can guarantee Igbo presidency in 2023 -Ejezie

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mrs. Edith Ejezie has urged the people of the South East to identify with the party, saying only APC could guarantee the emergence of an Igbo as the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ejezie, who addressed APC supporters yesterday after revalidating her membership of the party at her Ihiala Ward 4, urged the people of Anambra state to ensure that APC won the November 6 governorship election in the state.

According to her, the state would fare better if governed by the party controlling the federal government.

She particularly advised the people of Ihiala to use the opportunity of the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise to embrace the party for the overall interest of the people of the South East.

She said: “It is time for Anambra people to key into the mainstream of national politics as the benefits cannot be overemphasized.

“We can no longer afford to be sidelined in the scheme of affairs at the national level. We have been shortchanged not because we are not gifted, but because we drifted away from national political equation.

“APC is the party at the centre and it is time for Anambra to align with the party.

“There is no doubt that APC is going to win the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state given the calibre of the candidate we will choose .

“This is the time for the entire South East to reposition and reintegrate if we are to achieve the Igbo presidency in 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

