Omo-Agege revalidates APC membership, says party should target opposition

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has revalidated his membership of his All Progressives Congress, APC, with a call on the party to give room for aggrieved members of other political parties to join the APC.

Senator Omo-Agege who represents , Delta central senatorial district, Delta state spoke yesterday at his Orogun community, Ughelli north local government area , saying nobody should be stopped from joining the party.

“This exercise is going to be different. We give you our commitment that we are going to ensure that anybody and everybody who is interested in joining APC would be allowed to register that is my commitment. Nobody would be deprived of registration because we want to expand our coast. “, he said.

“So, please as we leave here today, join me in that commitment. We want everybody to register in the party so don’t look down on anybody” he said.

“We have a saying that the end of one election is the beginning of another. People are talking about 2023 as if it’s far, it’s tomorrow and everything starts with registration. “, he added.

“You have to register with this party, to be members of this party, to take sense of ownership of the party. When the party is your own, you can fight for the party with pride.”, he said.

