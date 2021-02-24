No apologies for defending herdsmen — Gov Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has stated that he won’t apologize for defending Fulani herders against alleged ethnic profiling of herdsmen.

Governor Mohammed made the assertion on Wednesday during the official launching of the 2020/2021 annual livestock vaccination campaign, held at Galambi Cattle ranch in Bauchi.

He said that the Fulani over the years have made so many sacrifices in their nomadic and pastoral life, noting that they provide the protein needs of the country through the supply of beef, milk, and other essential stuff.

“We kicked against the profiling of the Fulanis as killers and kidnappers. We have no apology for what we have done because what we have done is to say the truth, that there is no tribe or group that is free from criminality. We are not saying that to spite anybody or spark unnecessary controversy, we have made our point.

“Nigerians across the board has discussed it and I am happy to say that from all indications, the majority of sensible Nigerians have appreciated what we have said and that is the point. I therefore won’t need anything further on this matter for fear that controversy will be escalated. I will listen to voices of reason and keep quiet about it. I am calling on our brothers, the fulanis to ensure that they make their communities free of criminality,” he said.

The governor, however, urged the Fulani to rid their communities of criminals among them and make efforts to show that majority of them are good citizens.

“They must make sure that they fish out the bad eggs from among themselves because criminality is criminality. In as much as we will protect them that they cannot be profiled badly, they should make efforts to show that majority of them are good citizens, contributing positively to the growth and development of Nigeria” he added.

Governor Mohammed said that his administration will free resources that belong to the Fulani pastorialists in order for them to have their own right of way, thereby reducing the conflicts between Fulani herders and farmers.

