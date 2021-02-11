Nigerians are now orphans, left at mercy of God — Fayose mourns Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose has expressed deep sadness over the demise of former Lagos state governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande who died in the earlier hours of Thursday.

The former first civilian governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande died aged 91.

Fayose reacting to the demise in a tweet, described Jakande as irreplaceable, and the last of the AWOIST, saying that Nigerians have become orphaned by the death of the elder statesman.

He said, “Jakande, the last of the greatest TRUE Awoists is gone and irreplaceable.”

“We are now orphans left at the mercy of God and the so-called ‘Progressives’.”

Fayose took a swipe on the current administration, saying he hopes tells God to save Nigerians under tax master.

“Jakande should remember to tell God to look down from heaven and save Nigerians from these current tax-masters.”

“May the soul of Bàbá Kékeré Rest In Peace.”

Vanguard reports that Interment at Volts and Gardens Ikoyi takes place at 4.pm Friday 12, February 2021.

