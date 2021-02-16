Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Mr. Gani Balogun, has called on Lagos State government to name either Falomo or Ikorodu ferry terminals after late Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State.

Mr. Balogun explained that the late Jakande institutionalised the construction of jetties across the riverine communities in the state, thereby opening up the Lagos littoral communities to development and growth in human capacity building.

Extolling the virtues and dedication of the late sage to the development of the riverine communities, Balogun noted that the former governor of the state created the enabling environment for the take-off of water transportation and recreation.

READ ALSO:

He added that ATBOWATON will inaugurate an annual lecture series on water transportation in the memory of the late Lagos helmsman.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of late Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Illupeju, Lagos, on Tuesday, Mr. Balogun urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to immortalise Jakande by naming either of the terminals after him.

Balogun also described the late Jakande as a cultural icon, who dressed and showcased Nigerian fabrics and encouraged the study and usage of local languages such Egun dialect of the Badagry indigenes.

“Papa Jakande lived well for the people and helped to empower rural communities and that of boat operators to boost their trade in Lagos State,” the ATBOWATON President explained further.

Alhaja Abimbola, wife of late Pa Jakande who received ATBOWATON President and his entourage at the private lounge of the Jakande family, expressed gratitude the visit.

She said it was testimony to the good deeds Jakande did while in charge of Lagos State.

“We are indeed happy to receive you today and pray that God remembers your good services to the people of Lagos State,” she noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: