We've lost another great man, South-West PDP mourns Adegbola, Lagos chair

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, has described the death of Lagos State Chairman of the party, Dr. Dominic Adegbola, as difficult to comprehend.

Rahman Owokoniran, the party’s South-West PDP General Secretary, said it was an irreplaceable loss, as Adegbola was a pillar and committed to the reconciliation mantra and unity of the party.

Chairman of PDP in Lagos State, Dr. Adegbola, died on Wednesday from COVID-19 related ailments.

Confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Taofik Gani, stated that the late senior medical practitioner “was an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard earned money into philanthropy.”

Reacting, the South-West zone of the party, in a statement by Owokoniran, said: “The sudden demise of Dr. Dominic Adegbola, the Lagos State PDP Chairman, who passed on today (Wednesday) is still a rude shock to us all.

“The party has lost yet again another great party faithful to the cold hands of death. We are finding this difficult to comprehend as of now.

“On behalf of PDP South-West and the rest of the party, I send my heartfelt condolences to his family.

“The almighty God will give them the strength to carry on. Dr. Adegbola was a great man who will be remembered for his doggedness, resilience and effortless contributions to members and the party as a whole.

“Adegbola was a good medical doctor and a veteran politician of the old stock, who had been in politics since the Second Republic.

“He served his tutelage under late former governor of Lagos State, Lateef Kayode Jakande. His memories will be everlasting in our hearts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria