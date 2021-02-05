Nigeria youth’s lack Opportunities – Mark Obi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of First Rhema Solution Limited Ambassador. Mark Obi, GPPA has urged Nigeria government to create opportunities for youth’s

Mark made the call on his social Media handles @wealthymarkobi @teamfirstrema

He noted that Nigeria youths are full with excellent ideals and are creative.

Amb. Mark said Nigeria youths are not lazy, they ONLY lack a good chance for advancement. Our youths are talented and ready to work if given the enabling environment or platform.

I’m calling on the Federal & State Governments pĺus LGA’s to create opportunities for our youths to showcase their creativity.

The reason we have high rate of crimes in our country today is because the opportunities for our youths to develop and showcase their creativity is not there.

The land is greener here in Nigeria and our youths can excel more if we create opportunities for them.

The reason why our youth’s are no longer taking Education serious is as a reason of no Jobs and no enabling environment for entrepreneurs to strive.

Our leaders need to look into this in building a better Nigeria ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

